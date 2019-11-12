First snowfall causes several accidents for morning commuters

(NEWS10) — Several accidents and at least one injury were reported Tuesday morning as a result of the Capital Regions first snowfall of the season.

Lanes were closed on both the north and southbound sides of the Northway for several hours in parts of Queensbury, Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs, Malta, Round Lake and Clifton Park, according to 511NY.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office tells NEWS10 at least one person was injured as a result of a crash on Middletown Road in the town of Halfmoon.

Lanes along NY 7 Westbound near the 7-87 exit toward Colonie were also closed for a time Tuesday morning.

Drivers in Albany experienced delays on I-90 Westbound between Exit 9, US 4 at East Greenbush and exit 6A toward I-787.

Take it slow this morning as you head to your destinations, and keep in mind the move over law as first responders continue to clear accidents throughout the morning. Check out NEWS10’s traffic map and 511NY for the latest updates.