First responders warn residents to do annual fire safety check

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With impending snow and dropping temperatures, first responders are reminding people to do their annual fire safety check.

Art Hunsinger and the first responders at the Clifton Park Halfmoon Fire Department could see an increase in fire calls this year. “We could possibly be using heaters more. We could be using more heat, more gas, more fireplaces than we have before and I think,” Hunsinger said.

More people are working and staying home due to the pandemic. That’s why Hunsinger says now is the time to make sure everything is up-to-date. “Things that you wouldn’t be using during the day when you’re off at work are now going to be used 24/7, possibly,” Hunsinger said.

That’s why he’s developed a checklist of what people should do before they begin to warm their homes. “Have your furnaces checked, change the filters, make sure your chimney has been cleaned because it probably hasn’t been used since last year,” Hunsinger said.

The former fire chief said people should also not forget to check batteries to carbon monoxide detectors. “You’re closing your house, so carbon monoxide may not leak out through the windows that are open during the day,” Hunsinger said. “These are things that you need to be thinking about now,” Hunsinger added.

On average, more than 400 people die from CO poisoning and about 50,000 people visit the Emergency Room due to accidental CO poisoning.

