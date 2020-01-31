First responders use jaws of life to free crash victim, driver flown to BMC

GREAT BARRINGTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — One man is in the hospital after reportedly crashing into a utility pole, two trees, and eventually landing in a stream.

According to police, Great Barrington Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the driver, Emil Little, 29, of Great Barrington, from his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Great Barrington Police say they responded to the one-car crash on Thursday just after 6 p.m. after receiving the 911 call.

Police say he was flown to Baystate Medical Center for further treatment.

The investigation is being conducted by Great Barrington Police and investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the car before the crash to contact them at (413)-528-0306.