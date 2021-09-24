First Responders Fall Festival this Saturday

SCHENECTADY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The First Responders Fall Festival will be September 25 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at Central Park in Schenectady. The local NAACP is hosting the event.
The Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady Fire Department, and Mohawk Ambulance, as well as other vendors and music will be at the event.
There will be pop up tents from each vendor. The police department will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.
