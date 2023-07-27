COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday evening, the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corp., the Ravena Rescue Squad, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office EMS were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Jarvis Road and County Route 101. The vehicle was located on fire and in a wooded area.

A tanker from the Selkirk Fire Department was requested to supply extra water. Officers from the Town of Coeymans Police and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and traffic control.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS. Units were clear by 9 p.m.