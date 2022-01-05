First Republican woman to serve as Rensselear County Chairperson

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, history has been made as the first female Republican Chairperson to the Rensselear County Legislature was nominated and approved by an 18 to 0 vote. Kelly Hoffman was chosen by her colleagues to lead the legislature for its next four-year term during their 2022 organizational meeting.

According to officials Hoffman was first appointed to the legislature in February of 2013. She has served continuously since as a representative of North Greenbush, East Greenbush, and Poestenkill.

Hoffman, a resident of North Greenbush, has served as Vice-Chair of the Legislature during the 2018-2021 Legislative term. In her new leadership role, Hoffman brings with her extensive experience within state and local government along with the private sector.

In addition, the legislature nominated Robert Loveridge to serve as Vice-Chair of the Legislature. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in the Legislature in December of 2016. A resident of East Schodack, Loveridge served as Chair of Finance for the Legislature during the previous term of the Legislature.

Officials said Rob Bayly of Poestenkill has replaced Loveridge as the Chair of Finance. Bayly was first elected to the Legislature in 2013 and has served on the Aging, Planning and Tourism, and Public Works Committees of the Legislature.

“We have assembled a great Legislative team to continue to build on the successes we achieved in the last four years, and we look forward to continuing to provide our residents with the highest levels of service while keeping wasteful spending in check”, said Chairwoman Hoffman.