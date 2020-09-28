First public meeting set on Fort Edward/South Glens Falls school merger

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A first public meeting is set virtually this week for residents of two school districts and beyond, to learn more about an ongoing merger study between Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school districts.

The meeting is scheduled over Zoom for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A link and phone number for the meeting can be found through Fort Edward Union Free School District’s official website.

The merger study set off last month, the latest in a long set of steps towards merging that started in April 2018. Fort Edward began investigating the possibility of merging with another district after declining enrollment and mounting financial issues grew. Merging would annex Fort Edward into South Glens Falls without impacting current staffing or services offered at either school.

The merger study is being conducted by consultant Castallo & Silky, LLC, who are already familiar with the case, having performed a pre-merger study in 2019. In the pre-merger, both South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls school districts were considered.

The two districts have made a website for the merger, updated with press releases and updates. The merger study is expected to be completed in fall 2021 or winter 2022.

Earlier this year, residents voted down a second proposed school budget at Fort Edward. The rejection means the end of most extracurricular clubs and sports teams at the school, as well as the elimination of several jobs.

Click here for a history of the merger efforts between Fort Edward and South Glens Falls.

