First New York to offer college scholarships this spring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The First New York Federal Credit Union will offer four $1,000 college scholarships this spring. Applications for the scholarship must be submitted by May 6. Students can get their applications at any local branch or by visiting Scholarships at First New York online.

According to officials students interested must be a member in good standing with First New York Federal Credit Union, a graduating high school senior, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college. They say applicants are also to play an active role in their community.

In addition, students must submit a 250-word essay describing what motivates them and why, along with a letter of reference on their character and abilities. The Scholarship Committee will also review students’ high school transcripts and an accompanying resume detailing honors, awards received, leadership roles, and extra-curricular activities as part of the review.

Selected finalists will be interviewed by the Scholarship Committee to determine the four scholarship winners. Winners will be notified by June 10, 2022