First New York to host toilet paper collection drive

Scott Mitchell fills a box with toilet paper at the Tissue Plus factory, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. The new company has been unexpectedly busy because of the shortage of toilet paper brought on by hoarders concerned about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – First New York Credit Union will be collecting toilet paper rolls as well as cash donations to assist those in need of basic necessities made more difficult due to the pandemic. In an effort to share donations with the Catholic Charities Tri-County Services, First New York will collect contributions until December 10.

Donations can be made at all First New York branch locations, and also at the company’s headquarter officials said. Full-service branches include Albany, Cobleskill, Glenville, Halfmoon, Niskayuna, North Greenbush, Rotterdam, and Saratoga.

First New York asks to stop by any branch location during regular business hours to drop off your donation. For more information, call (518) 393-1326.