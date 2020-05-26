First New York Federal Credit Union reopens lobbies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- First New York Federal Credit Union has reopened all branch lobbies which includes three in the Capital Region.
The bank says employees will be wearing gloves and masks. Plexiglass barriers have also been installed.
“Some of our members prefer doing their banking with our team members that know them personally, so we felt comfortable reopening our branches with proper health and safety protocols in place,” said Lucy G. Halstead, First New York President and CEO.
Local locations
- 2 Wall Street, Albany
- 818 Central Avenue, Albany
- 1776 Union Street, Niskayuna
