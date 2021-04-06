First New York Federal Credit Union announces winner of its 2021 Annual Cutest Pet Contest

Finnegan, First New York Federal Credit Union winner of the 2021 Annual Cutest Pet Contest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — And the winner is… Finnegan! First New York Federal Credit Union announced the winner of its 2021 Annual Cutest Pet Contest.

Finnegan is a 13-year-old Yorkshire terrier who loves the outdoors. Finnegan’s owner, Jennifer said he loves to kayak, hike, swim, and soak up the sun. In the picture submitted Finnegan can be seen sitting on a tube enjoying the sunshine.

With being crowned the winner, Finnegan and his owner Jennifer are being awarded with a $100 Visa Gift Card as well as some First New York items.