TROY, N.Y.

Brown’s Brewing Co. in Troy is a family run business over the last three decades. Saturday night they pulled out all the hops to celebrate 30 years in business as the area’s first microbrewery.

“We were the first microbrewery at the time. That’s what we were called, microbreweries. Today it’s craft beer. But we were the first to open in the Capital District since prohibition,” says co-owner Kelly Brown.

They serve up to 130 different brews for tastebuds of all types throughout the year. The anniversary celebrated with hot food and bar snacks, local live music and of course, plenty of brew.

Nearly 500 guests expected to attend and with 30 years of history everyone in the room had a connection to Brown’s.

“We’ve been coming here for 20 years. We have three kids. Two of our kids have worked here. Our other kid got married here. So, we’re, you know, it’s the closer to our heart,” said Donna Moore.

Erin Lasky and her new husband were the last to get married here just before the pandemic took over the world.

“The people here are amazing. When you work here or when you come here you are part of the family and that’s one of the reasons why we chose to get married here. And we also love the beer,” said Lasky.

Brown’s Brewing Co. has two waterfront locations and nearly 150 employees.

They have a location here in Troy and one in North Hoosick. Daughter Nora Brown tells me they have big plans for the North Hoosick location. She says they hope to provide locals with hydroelectricity.

“There’s a lot going on out there. A lot of construction and big plans,” said Brown.

Browns continue to see the success grow and are excited for the next 30 years in the Capital Region.

“We’re just, you know, growing. I feel like day to day here, I mean the events that we’ve been doing this past year, especially post covid it’s just been like booming and getting even bigger and bigger. And I see it growing even more now we’re booking into 2025,” said Brown.

“Cheers to 30 years,” exclaimed the Moores.