ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The newly announced New York State Weather Risk Communication Center serves one key purpose, to help the state prepare for and respond to severe weather. And it didn’t take long for the center to be put to use.

The overnight storm that rolled through the area gave meteorologists at UAlbany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center the first chance to put the new communications center into action.

The New York State Weather Risk Communication Center gave NEWS10 the very first look at its daily briefs and internal operations.

“First things first we went through and saw what happened,” said Trey Ryan, one of the three meteorologists working for the new center. “So snowfalls, wind gusts, rain totals. We compared a few different sites from the MESONET and the National Weather Service and we tried to compile it into our briefing for emergency managers so they can refer to it for their actions.”

Allison Finch is also a meteorologist at the Weather Risk Communication Center and said it’s important to make the data easy to understand so state agencies can interpret what’s going on and respond accordingly.

“Weather data can get very complex, very quickly, and just having a team that knows what they’re talking about and can communicate that in layman’s terms,” said Finch.

Nick Bassill is the director of the center. He said scientists have tracked a trend that shows a greater frequency of precipitation in New York state, which could lead to more storms like this.

“It’s a really wet kind of snow, and that’s a signal that scientists have said that we should expect more of as we continue with climate change. We’re gonna have more of those kinds of mixed precipitation, wet-snow, rain-snow challenges,” said Bassill.

He said the creation of the center was necessary with more weather data collected every year in the state. Bassill said converting the real-time data they are collecting will take a bigger team of meteorologists. They plan on hiring a team of 10 and applications are now open.

The three-person team is making intricate data digestible for emergency responses and they said it’s challenging because it has never been done before.

“It was a fun experience but it definitely had its challenges. Building something or creating something from nothing, it could be really frustrating at times,” said Finch.

The work they do is supported by Governor Kathy Hochul. Bassill said the Weather Risk Communication Center will receive $1.5 million every year.

“I think it is hopefully going to help save the state money with disasters but also keep the public safe,” said Finch.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Department of Transportation are the first to receive data from the Weather Risk Communication Center.