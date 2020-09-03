First Fridays Artwalk back in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)–For eight years, First Fridays Artwalk in Pittsfield showcased various artists displaying their work downtown. On September 4, Artwalk will have three indoor locations and more than a half dozen outdoor displays. Four newly painted utility boxes are now completed to go along with the 15 that are already decorating downtown.

Michael Carty Deep Sea Magic, one of the new painted boxes in Pittsfield.

The event starts Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. The event runs through the month’s end. Many local and regional artists’ works will be on display in storefronts up and down North Street. The Pittsfield High School students will also display their work at 90 & 76 North Street.

Each piece of art is in close walking distance and at a variety of locations from each other. People can walk the two-mile loop in one day or come back and finish the walk at another time. Remember to keep six feet apart and wear a mask.

