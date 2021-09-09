First Fall Foliage Report of the 2021 season is here

Courtesy I Love NY

(WIVB) — On the heels of the return of pumpkin spice, the first Fall Foliage Report for New York State is here.

I Love NY announced the first signs of significant color changes appearing in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Officials say the foliage reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon and obtained through volunteer field observers. They reflect expected color conditions for the coming week, according to the I Love NY website.

Volunteer observers say the foliage change in other regions of the state will be 5% or less.

They suggest that visitors call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open as COVID-related public health and safety guidelines remain in place.

