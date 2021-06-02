First-ever Lake George BBQ Festival served up this August

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a shifting calendar for a post-COVID summer, another new event got lined up this week for this season in the village.

The inaugural Lake George BBQ Festival was announced, set for Aug. 13-15 from 2-6 p.m. in Charles R. Wood Park, near the Lake George Steamboat Company.

Barbeque offerings from nationally-praised vendors will be headed to town, with a full list of vendors forthcoming.

In addition to food, craft beer and wine and area bands will entertain through the weekend. A marketplace space will be set up with wines, foods and craft items for sale.

The festival will be the same weekend as this year’s LARAC Arts Festival in Glens Falls, pushed back to August from its usual weekend in June.