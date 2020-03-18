Interactive Radar

First coronavirus death in Pennsylvania reported in Northampton County

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced the first death in Pennsylvania due to coronavirus.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Department of Health says an adult in Northampton County was being treated in a hospital.

