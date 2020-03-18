First coronavirus death in Pennsylvania reported in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced the first death in Pennsylvania due to coronavirus.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Department of Health says an adult in Northampton County was being treated in a hospital.

There is no additional information available about the patient at this time.

