First coronavirus death in Pennsylvania reported in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced the first death in Pennsylvania due to coronavirus.
In a tweet Wednesday, the Department of Health says an adult in Northampton County was being treated in a hospital.
