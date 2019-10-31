First Code Blue alert issued as weekend overnight temps expected to drop

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) have issued the first Code Blue alert of the season.

The alert is being issued for Friday, November 1st and will run through Sunday the 3rd.

A Code Blue night is issued when temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing including wind chill.

The Code Blue shelter at 4 Adelphi Street in Saratoga Springs is still under construction but expected to open in the coming weeks.

People seeking shelter should contact Shelters of Saratoga either in person at 14 Walworth Street on Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or call at (518)-581-1097. Shelters of Saratoga staff can help connect those in need with Saratoga Department of Social Services for safe shelter.

Code Blue is a low-demand humanitarian cold weather program intended to reduce obstacles faced by homeless people.