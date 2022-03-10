ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Office of Cannabis Management announcing today that equity-entrepreneurs with prior marijuana convictions will be the first to get licenses to sell cannabis in New York State.

Not only will New Yorkers who have prior marijuana convictions be the first to get licenses to sell it, but also their family members. This would impact people, like Coss Marte.

“At the age of 13, I was first arrested for carrying a couple bags of weed,” said Marte.” And then eventually went down a spiral. Since then, I’ve been arrested six times and then I went in for my last final time for a seven year prison sentence.”

Once he got out, he started a fitness business called Conbody and employed others who were once incarcerated. Now, he’s looking to expand into the cannabis industry.

“Each individual is allowed to go after three licenses, so hoping to open up three stores,” said Marte. “If I get approved for all 3, I want to continue with a similar mission, hiring people who have been justice impacted, giving people an opportunity. Some of my employees work part time. They’d love to have another job on the side.”

Attorney, Lauren Rudick, said allowing people with convictions to get their retail licenses first is a way to help right some of the wrongs of the Controlled Substances Act that disproportionately targeted people of color.

“I don’t see how you could ever give anyone years of their life back after being incarcerated for trafficking and controlled substances, the very same activities that companies are now making millions of dollars on, so it is the first step in what will hopefully be a broader campaign to remediate these issues,” said Rudick.



The application period for a retail license has not opened yet, that will happen after a public comment period takes place.