HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Walter A. Wood Memorial Park had some new business August 26. The Cannabis Growers Showcase (CGS) partnered with the local summer concert series to get a wrap on profits.

“Our local farmers have a tough time selling their product and having a market. We asked them if they’d like to join our event,” explained Trustee of the Village of Hoosick Falls and Director of the Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series, Kevin O’Malley. Live music from West Side Drive and food rounding out that lineup. This unique grouping of services acting as a one stop destination.

Like the weather at the beginning of the event, not everything in the cannabis industry is looking sunny. CAURD licenses are still not easily accessible for all in the market.

A temporary restraining order from the Ulster County Courthouse only allowing for new licenses if applicants cannot survive financially without one. “These cannabis growers showcases require at least one cultivator not to be in a dispensary. For those guys, these are essential,” stated CEO and Founder of Legacy Dispensers, Matthew Robinson.

Alternatives to buying cannabis in the area are either delivery services or CBD. Organizers like O’Malley are already looking into planning their next CGS to maximize local revenue. “It will also help the village out. 17% of the tax money stays with Hoosick Falls.”

Once the rain cleared, a crowd came to enjoy the festivities responsibly. Cannabis use is not allowed on village property.