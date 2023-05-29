ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday night, the City of Albany welcomed 40 asylum seekers after New York City decided to form a contract with the Ramada Inn on Watervliet Avenue in Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says that the city has already been in contact with community-based organizations to help each person.

“And ensuring that they are kept safe, and they have the resources they need to pursue their asylum petitions,” Mayor Sheehan said.

Over the weekend, there was a miscommunication between New York City officials and Albany County officials causing one bus with about 25 asylum seekers to arrive at the sure stay best western in Colonie.

Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said in a statement over the weekend that there was not a coordinated effort among county, state, and local officials.

According to reports in the times union, the town of Colonie has won a temporary court order that will now prevent any more asylum seekers from entering. But Mayor Sheehan says that Albany will remain a Sanctuary City for those in search of freedom and a safe place.

“These are individuals who are here in our community, seeking refuge,” she said. “And they are seeking asylum, and they are here legally. It is legal for them to do so.”

Mayor Sheehan also says there are job opportunities for asylum seekers in various industries, including hospitality, health care, and food service.

“These are individuals who want to stay here,” she said. “So they are doing all that they can to follow the law so that they can be successful in those efforts.”

News10 reached out to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office and Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey with more questions but has not received a response.