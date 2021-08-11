First brewery in Montgomery County opens Friday

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The first brewery in Montgomery County will be opening to the public Friday, August 13. The official ribbon-cutting for Eisenadler Brauhaus happened on Wednesday and a grand opening is in the works for fall.

The family-run brewery on Route 5, in the Village of Nelliston, will make hand-crafted microbrews and specialize in Bavarian-style beer.

“We’d like Eisenadler Brauhaus to become a tourist destination,” said Co-owner Jodie Rodriquez. “One of our goals is to bring tourism to the area, while also providing a new attraction for our local residents. It’s been great working with the county and the Business Development Center. We first met with Director Ken Rose and his team, three years ago, with an idea and a dream to create this brewery, and with Eisenadler Brauhaus opening, it’s now become a reality.”

“This is a great announcement for Montgomery County,” County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort said. “Microbreweries have become key economic drivers and provide employment opportunities, in addition to being attractions and tourist destinations. We’ve seen across the state that local craft breweries tend to provide a positive ripple effect to the local economy and it’s great to see that beginning here at home.”

The brewery will be able to brew beer, selling it to wholesalers and retailers. They will also be able to sell beer and have tastings at its location 88 East Main Street.