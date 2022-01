Aryanna Lynn Marmie born Jan. 1 at 2:01 a.m. with her mom, Nicole. Photo courtesy of Saratoga Hospital.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Aryanna Lynn Marmie was the first baby born at Saratoga Hospital in 2022. She is the daughter of Nicole and Dennis Marmie from Fort Edward.

Saratoga Hospital said Aryanna is a healthy baby girl. She was born Saturday, Jan. 1 at 2:01 a.m. weighing 9 pounds 10.1 ounces, and was 21 inches long.