First annual Blueberry Festival set for Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market on Friday, July 24, will be the home of a new, bright blue event welcoming vendors and fruit enthusiasts alike.

The first annual Blueberry Festival is set from 3 to 6 p.m. on River Street, and will feature organic fruit, preserves, and baked goods, cheeses and distilled beverages made better with the power of blueberries.

Warren County master gardeners and blueberry experts will be onsite to teach festgoers how to grow their own blueberries. There will also be seasonal crafts for kids.

Singer/songwriter Peter Burrall will provide music.

In a release, the farmer’s market said they will be following COVID-19 guidance and asking attendees to wear masks and socially distance.

