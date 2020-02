Grow lights cover a portion of the grass field inside Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(CNN) — Sunday’s Super Bowl will be the first with 5G.

Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Airport, and much of the city are being outfitted with the new technology.

Fans will need a 5G device to connect to it Sunday.

Verizon says they will get download speeds of up to a gigabyte a second.

Sports franchises hope the tech will encourage people to buy tickets, and otherwise engage with teams.

