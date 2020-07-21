Firemen’s Association of NY urges summer ‘staycation’ safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With New Yorker’s limited to where they can go on vacation this summer, the Firemen’s Association of New York (FASNY) has advice for vacationers sticking close to home. Whether camping, renting a house, or relaxing poolside, FASNY has ways to stay safe.

“We understand people have been cooped up for several months and many need to take a break to benefit their mental health,” says FASNY President, Steve Klein. “Whether your family decides to rent a home or cabin, set up camp at a local site, or make your backyard an oasis, safe practices are paramount.”

FASNY says because 60% of house fire deaths in 2019 were in homes where the smoke alarms didn’t work or that didn’t have any, it’s important to make sure home rentals have them as well as CO2 detectors. They also suggest creating an emergency escape plan.

“If you decide to rent a home or cabin to enjoy New York’s beautiful lakes or mountains, families need to make sure there are working smoke detectors and CO2 alarms throughout the house,” says Klein. “Checking that your vacation spot has working CO2 alarms and smoke detectors is a simple step that can prevent a tragedy.”

Campers should make sure campfires are allowed and learn how to put them out properly, says FASNY. They say 80% of forest fires are started by people, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

When it comes to grilling, 39% of contact burns seen in children under five happened when they “bumped into, touched or fell on the grill or hot coals,” according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Because drownings cause the greatest amount of deaths among children between the ages of one to four, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, FASNY is also urging pool safety. They are reminding people children and those who cannot swim, should not be left alone near water.

“In the time it takes to reply to a text or turn off the oven, a child can fall into a pool and drown. All pools should have appropriate barriers to keep children out when adults are not around. When the pool is in use, an adult should be designated to watch in case something goes wrong,” says Klein.