TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, March 26, the Brown’s Brewing Company is hosting a Firehouse Chili Cookoff that benefits the Firefighters Association of the State of New York Firemen’s Home. The competition is exclusively for firehouse chefs.

Admission to the event is $10 and includes samples from the participating firehouses. The chili cookoff runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Revolution Hall’s bar will be open during the event.