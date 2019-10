ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fireman’s Association of New York is urging all New Yorkers to test their smoke alarms.

As of October 2, 87 New Yorkers have died in fires in 2019. That number leads the nation, outpacing larger states like California, Texas and Florida.

The firefighter group said the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to ensure your smoke detectors are working properly.