Firefighters learn school bus rescue strategies

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Tonight, firefighters from across the Capital Region learned how to extricate children from a school bus in the event of an emergency.

“In the town of Glenville, Schenectady County— there are several different bus companies that run. Glenville has Scotia-Glenville, Burnt Hills, and Niskayuna schools. There are special needs busses that are going around throughout and we often thought what happens if we have a bus accident? So, that’s what we are trying to hone our skills on today,” said Craig Myers, Glenville Hill Fire Chief.

The training was conducted by the state. Over the course of two days, the firefighters studied the ins and outs of the vehicle.

“Today, some of the techniques we are learning is specific areas and the structure of the bus as to where to cut to remove kids safely. The easies access points. The quickest way to get them out in case of an incident and proper safety using the tools for us,” said Myers.

While the firefighters are grateful to learn these new skills, they hope to never have to use them.

“The value of that is priceless. so anything you can do to better your skills, improve your training, as far as making sure you can get there and do the job safely and make sure those kids, even through they are probably traumatized by the incident, can still go home.”