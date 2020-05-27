Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Firefighters help regain pulse in near-drowning victim

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews helped regain a pulse in an apparent drowning victim on Sand Creek Road on Wednesday. It happened just over the City of Albany line so both Colonie and Albany crews arrived on the scene.

The first on the scene was an Albany fire crew when they arrived there they found the man who appeared to have drowned. They immediately began life-saving procedures while an Albany Rescue Crew and Colonie EMS arrived. The crews were able to re-establish a pulse after a short time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak