Firefighters help regain pulse in near-drowning victim

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews helped regain a pulse in an apparent drowning victim on Sand Creek Road on Wednesday. It happened just over the City of Albany line so both Colonie and Albany crews arrived on the scene.
The first on the scene was an Albany fire crew when they arrived there they found the man who appeared to have drowned. They immediately began life-saving procedures while an Albany Rescue Crew and Colonie EMS arrived. The crews were able to re-establish a pulse after a short time.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown.
LATEST STORIES
- Trump threatens to regulate or close social media after Twitter fact-checks him
- DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Stefanik addresses NY-21 dairy farmers in phone conference
- Pause For Pets keeping four-legged family members fed through pandemic
- Virginia lawmakers want House and Senate leadership to include USPS in next relief package
- US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone