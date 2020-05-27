Firefighters help regain pulse in near-drowning victim

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews helped regain a pulse in an apparent drowning victim on Sand Creek Road on Wednesday. It happened just over the City of Albany line so both Colonie and Albany crews arrived on the scene.

The first on the scene was an Albany fire crew when they arrived there they found the man who appeared to have drowned. They immediately began life-saving procedures while an Albany Rescue Crew and Colonie EMS arrived. The crews were able to re-establish a pulse after a short time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown.

