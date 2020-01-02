Firefighters face backlash after photo in front of flaming house

DETROIT (CNN) – A picture of a group of firefighters taken in front of a burning house is now being investigated.

The posed picture shows firefighters standing together with their fire Chief while flames are engulfing a home behind them. Those who took the picture say it was to celebrate the Chief’s retirement.

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them,” said Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones in a statement following the incident.

The Commissioner also said there will be an investigation into the photo which was posted to a Facebook page called, “Detroit Fire Incidents Page” on New Years Eve but it’s not clear when it was actually taken.

The picture was posted with the caption, ” Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!”

According to WXYZ, some people in the comments thought the visual was in bad taste, while others congratulated the crew on their hard work.

Here’s the house today in SW Detroit.@detroitfire says the home was vacant. The one next to it is as well.

Dep. Commissioner Dave Fornell tells me fire crews could not go inside last night and could only defensively attack the fire. pic.twitter.com/BiG7stPPfR — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) January 1, 2020

The Detroit Fire Department said the home was vacant and the home next to it was also vacant.

In a follow up response, the Facebook group took down the picture saying it was because firefighters in the picture were being threatened with what they described as ‘punitive actions.’