ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews are working to put out flames at a house on Broad Street Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers said the fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. When NEWS10 crews arrived at 6 a.m. they observed smoke coming from the roof and firefighters still working to extinguish the fire.
Details are limited but NEWS10 is working to learn more information.
LATEST STORIES
- Red Cross aids four people after Waterford Landslide
- As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare each trip
- Wearing a mask during a Hawaiian Airlines flight will be required
- Have a fiesta at home with these Capital Region Cinco de Mayo take-out deals
- Crews battling early morning fire on Broad Street