Crews battling early morning fire on Broad Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews are working to put out flames at a house on Broad Street Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. When NEWS10 crews arrived at 6 a.m. they observed smoke coming from the roof and firefighters still working to extinguish the fire.

Details are limited but NEWS10 is working to learn more information.

