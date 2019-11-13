Firefighters battle cold temperatures while responding to fire in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters were called to the 200-block of Elm Street in Schenectady around 5:30am Wednesday morning.

Crews tell NEWS10 there were two people on the top floor and two on the bottom floor when the fire started. Those on the bottom floor were able to get out uninjured, however the two people on the top floor were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the cold weather made it more difficult to put the fire out.

Chief Raymond Senecal says, “We knew the cold weather was coming so we carry a bunch of rock salt. You take the cold weather, as you can see behind me we used water, with the fire hydrant behind us, and we’re operating on a steep hill so add water and the ice and the steep hill, so far we haven’t had any injuries to our people but it’s November, it’s what we do. We’re ready for it ”

The cause of the fire in still under investigation.