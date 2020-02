It's arguably one of the biggest weekends in sports. Fans from all over will be cheering on their favorite team in Sunday nights big game. While State Police in encouraging everyone, they're also asking everyone to do it safely.

Troop G Public Information Officer, Kerra Burns tells News10, if anyone plans on hosting a super bowl party, keep a few things in mind.

Really what we're going to be looking for are people out on the road who are driving while they're intoxicated," Burns said, "Maybe they're texting and driving using their cellphones. You want to make sure that your guest has a sober driver, maybe plan for one before you even start celebrating on Sunday."