Firefighter, one person taken to hospital after late night fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire caused damage to a single family home on Chickering Street.

Fire dispatchers said the fire started a little after 10 p.m. Monday night. There was one occupant inside the home at the time.

The occupant was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Additionally, a firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after he fell from a ladder.

The fire is still under investigation.

