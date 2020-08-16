Firefighter injured battling Cobleskill blaze

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (WTEN) – A firefighter was taken to hospital after receiving a head injury while attempting to tackle a blaze on Lark Street in Cobleskill.

Cobleskill Fire Chief Rick Albert said the fire broke out at the back of the building. The fire department responded to the scene at around 7 p.m.. Mutual aid was requested from four other fire departments and three ambulances were also on scene.

The injured firefighter was treated for a laceration to the head and is expected to make a full recovery. The cause of his injury is currently unknown. No one else was injured in the fire and the occupants of the building are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

Of the four apartment buildings at the residence, one has extensive fire damage, another has smoke damage and three of the four are expected to have water damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing.

