Firefighter combat challenge returns to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge is returning to the Berkshires this year. The event will take place September 16 through September 18 at Berkshire Crossing.

Wearing “full bunker gear” and a breathing apparatus, competitors race head-to-head as they simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting. They’ll be performing five tasks, including climbing the five-story tower carrying a 45 pound hose pack, hoisting a 42 pound hose pack from the ground, chopping a 160 pound I-beam to move it five feet, dragging charged hoses and dragging a life-sized, 175 pound “victim” 100 feet during the race.

Both the Pittsfield Fire Department and Berkshire County Special Response Team will be competing in the event. Firefighters from across the state and country and from Canada will also be competing. Retired firefighters can also join the event.

There are three ways to compete:

Individuals” complete entire course themselves

Tandem: two man teams, each complete half of the course

Relays: three to five firefighters complete a task and then hand-off to the next person

The individual races will be held September 17 starting at 5 p.m. The tandem and relay races will be held September 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters can register online.

There will also be a scaled down version of the event called the Greylock Federal Credit Union Kid’s Crawl, Drag, and Squirt Course. It is free to children ages 4-12. The competition course will be set up at Berkshire Crossing. Food trucks and fire safety demos will be there as well.

For more information, visit the event website.