Fire Prevention Month: Local bank helps to recruit volunteer firefighters

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the need for volunteer firefighters grows in the country, one local bank is working to increase the numbers of volunteers one branch at a time.

According to the 2017 U.S. Fire Department Profile report, which is based on data collected via a national survey of fire departments, “there were 682,600 volunteer firefighters in the United States in 2017.” The volunteer firefighter numbers for 2016 and 2017 are the lowest recorded levels since the NFPA began the survey in 1983.

The Bank of Greene County is working to change those numbers in New York, specifically Hudson Valley.

The bank teamed up with FASNY to start a recruitment push for volunteer firefighters during October’s Fire Prevention Month. Information about volunteer opportunities as well as where to sign up is available at the 16 branch locations.

Is there a fire in you? Learn more about becoming volunteer firefighter!