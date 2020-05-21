Fire hydrants to be flushed in City of Albany beginning May 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Albany Water Department will be inspecting and flushing fire hydrants in the city beginning May 28 and continue through November. Flushing will only take place on weekdays.

Residents are being encouraged to be aware when hydrant inspections are happening in their neighborhood because flushing can lower water pressure and cause temporary discoloration of water. They are also being advised to limit washing laundry and warn that it can stain clothing.

“Inspecting and flushing the City’s approximately 3,500 hydrants is a big task and we understand it comes with some inconvenience,” said Albany Water Commissioner Joe Coffey. “We appreciate the cooperation of residents and businesses in helping us complete this necessary process to ensure adequate fire protection.”

Neighborhoods will be notified with door hangers and by electronic message boards when flushing will take place. A map is also available on the city’s website.

Residents experiencing water discoloration should run cold water faucets until clear. Residents with prolonged periods of discoloration should call the Albany Water Department Dispatch at 518-434-5322.

Tentative Schedule for 2020 Hydrant Inspections