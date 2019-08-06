Fire engine balances over giant hole after parking garage collapse

Courtesy of WLS

CHICAGO (NEWS10) — A Chicago Fire Department engine has become stuck after part of a parking garage collapsed.

This happened Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood in the 2400-block of East South Shore Drive.

Part of the garage collapsed underneath the engine, which is on the top floor, onto the bottom floor.

Fire officials said the situation is stable and they are emptying the truck of 500 gallons of water to lighten the load and then heavy equipment will be brought in to try and move the fire engine.

There are reports the fire department was responding to a call at the nursing home next to this garage when a section of the structure gave way.

There is no word of any injuries.