Fire destroys house in Castleton

CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire destroyed a home on Green Avenue Tuesday evening.

Calls for a fire at 21 Green Avenue starting coming in around 8pm. Fire crews arrived on scene to a heavy fire condition in the home.

Several other fire departments in the area were called to the scene to help fight the fire.

The Fire Chief said that no injuries were reported, and it appeared the building was being renovated. The building will likely be demolished tonight.

