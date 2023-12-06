RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials warn the public about the potential dangers of devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. They said if not handled properly the batteries could cause fatalities.

An explosion in the middle of a quiet street in Ravena was caught on surveillance video. The video shows a man running away from that fire that was caused by a lithium-ion battery. That man is Ryan Fritz.

“Oh my goodness, from the spark to when it ignited it was only 5 seconds, I mean there was no time to react,” said Fritz.

Wednesday is his birthday and the electric bike that went up in flames was an early birthday gift from his dad.

It happened on Monday night on Pulver Avenue. Fritz said he was riding the bike for the first time and was on it for less than a minute when he heard a noise.

“It sounded like a sparkler actually, like a firework, and so I stopped the bike. I went to get off and as I got off it ignited,” said Fritz. “Flames went up as I was getting off. I was very lucky I didn’t get hurt.”

Fritz found the bike listed on Facebook Marketplace for $150. He wanted to save his dad money and thought he was getting a good deal.

“What I learned is never mess around with a second-hand lithium-ion battery or any lithium battery that’s not certified and new,” said Fritz.

How can you tell if your lithium-ion battery is about to blow? Deputy chief Travis Witbeck said you can feel, see, hear and smell the signs.

Be cautious of lithium-ion batteries that are hot to the touch, that are bulging or swelling, making noises or emitting odors. Witbeck says those are all signs that the battery needs to be disposed of.

“First thing you wanna do is get that away from combustibles, if you can safely do it. Your next step is you want to call 9-1-1, you want to call us because it’s very unpredictable how these batteries are going to react. It could be instantaneous. It could be within 30 seconds, or it could take hours for it to have that reaction that results in fire,” said Witbeck.

He stressed the importance of being an educated consumer this holiday season and doing research on devices.

“Tis the season it’s Christmas everybody is shopping around, when you come across something you want to buy for somebody that you care about and it cost $180 in this store but then you found it for half-off at the other store. An educated consumer would hopefully question, ‘ok why is that so cheap?’,” said Witbeck.

Witbeck reminds people to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, avoid knockoffs and to unplug devices once they are done charging.