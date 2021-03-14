Fire damages west wing of Guilderland High School

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guilderland High School will open as planned on Monday, following a weekend fire that damaged part of its west wing. School officials say the flames were contained in the West Art computer lab, though other areas of the wing have small amounts of smoke damage.

The blaze broke out of Saturday, March 13. No students or staff were present in that area of the building at the time of the fire.

District maintenance and custodial staff and restoration services are currently working to clean and repair the damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing.