Fire damages Cobleskill church

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lutheran Church on Cobleskill’s East Main Street has been damaged by a fire. The Cobleskill Fire Department have said the building sustained heavy damage after the blaze broke out on Saturday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
