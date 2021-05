Fire on the 300 Block of Sheridan Ave in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews are responded to a fire on the 300 block Sheridan Avenue in Albany. Two homes were impacted by the fire.

Our fire crew confirmed with the Officials on the scene the fire is now out and the cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

