Fire destroys Churchtown home, two cars Saturday morning

CHURCHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews battled heavy flames at a home on Snydertown Road Saturday morning.

Claverack Fire Chief Brennan Keeler said the multiple crews responded to the fire at 6:54 a.m. Saturday morning. There were two occupants and a dog inside the home who all made it out safetly.

According to Keeler the fire was believed to be caused by an electrical issue in the garage that quickly spread throughout the entire two-story home.

One of the occupants woke up to the smell of smoke and alerted the other occupant and called the fire department.

The fire is not being considered suspicious at this time. Columbia County EMS and State Police responded to the scene.

This story is developing. NEWS10 is working to gather more details.