Fire crews battle blaze in Latham

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – One man is dead following a fire on Grandview Drive in Latham.

The call came in around 8:30pm and arriving crews had heavy smoke and fire showing from the house.

The Fire Chief said the house had a lot of material inside and it was unclear at first if anybody was in the house when the fire broke out.

Crews found the man dead inside following a more extensive search of the house after the fire was out.

There is no word at this time on who the victim is.

Stay with NEWS 10 for the latest information.