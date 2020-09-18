Fire chief: Rachael Ray house was burning by the time departments arrived

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ted Backus, fire chief at the Luzerne-Hadley Volunteer Fire Department, said the flames were already licking up through the chimney of the house of Rachael Ray, which burned in early August in a blaze that investigators said began in the chimney.

Backus said around 14 departments responded to the fire. The building’s roof collapsed entirely, and the house has since been demolished, with plans to rebuild.

Ray spoke about the fire this week in the season 15 premiere of her self-titled Rachael Ray Show.

