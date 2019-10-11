Fire causes evacuations, destroys building in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An overnight fire in a vacant home in Schenectady led to the evacuation of several homes on Eagle Street early Friday morning.

The fire damage to this home is so significant, that demolition crews are here tearing it down.

Neighbors say they notified the city of this vacant house before, but nothing was ever done about it.

“I’m very, very disappointed in the city. That never should have happened.”

The assistant chief says the overnight fire is believed to have started in the back and then spread to the attic.

“During the fire, part of the building collapsed. The left side of the house collapsed outward, the right side of the house collapsed inwards.”

Luckily no one was hurt or inside of the home when fire fighters arrived, despite initial reports of a person possibly being in the house.

Neighbors who live right next to the building had evacuate, and won’t be allowed back into their homes until demolition is complete.

“There is no power to those homes. The building will come down and when everything is safe, those people will be allowed to go back in.”

Neighbors say there are other vacant homes in the area and are hoping the city will do something to prevent future fires like this one from happening.

“Thank God that no one got hurt, but this is the concern that we have as residents in this community that we want the city to take more concern about our area, about our community.”

Mayor McCarthy did visit the scene. He didn’t want to speak on camera, but says the city tries to remediate vacant houses quickly and adds that while this is an unfortunate situation, it happens in urban areas.

Demolition is expected to be completed Friday night and a portion of the road will be closed until its finished.