Fire breaks out overnight affecting two homes in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple agencies responded to a heavy fire that affected two homes in Watervliet overnight on Friday.

First responders say the fire happened at 1517 and 1519 on Third Avenue. There was significant damage to the back of both homes and they believe 1517 will have to be reconstructed. Both buildings had people inside when first responders arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Fire officials say they were able to evacuate everyone safely and there were no injuries reported.

“There was a lot of fire, that was a big challenge. These guys, like I said, did a great job here. We’re fortunate we’ve got the mutual aid companies — Troy, Greene Island, Watervliet, Watervliet Arsenal, everybody helps us,” said Watervliet Fire Chief, Tom Garrett.

The Chief added that the New York State Fire Department is helping to determine the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation. Third Avenue has been reopened at this time.

